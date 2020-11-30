Lida Boyle



Toms River - Lida Kienle Boyle passed away on 11-18 at Aristacare in Manchester, New Jersey. Born in Red Bank, Lida grew up in Long Branch before moving to South Toms River in 1979 and settling in Toms River in 2004. Lida was a wonderful and generous soul. Always putting others before herself. She loved her two daughters more than anything in the world. She loved laying on the couch with them watching movies or just taking a nap with them. Lida is pre deceased by her father, Gerhard who passed in 2006. Lida is survived by her husband of 12 years Jim; her two beautiful daughters, Victoria Amato and Ciana Boyle; her mother, Lida; brother Bill; sisters Barb and Karen; brother in laws, Mike, Adam and Joel; sister in laws Karen, Patti, Kathy and Betty; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial will be held for Lida on Dec. 4th at Anderson and Campbell in Toms River from 6pm-9pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store