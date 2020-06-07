Lieselotte Tonon
Lieselotte Tonon

Howell - Lieselotte Tonon, 85, of Howell passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rose Garden Nursing Home, Toms River. She was born in Germany and had lived in Clifton, and Farmingdale before moving to Howell in 2007. Lieselotte worked for food services in Point Pleasant Hospital and retired as a candymaker for Old Monmouth Candies in Freehold. She was a member of Lakewood Maennerchor - German & American Club of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Lieselotte enjoyed selling her wares at the Flea Markets in Englishtown and Allaire State Park. She bowled at Howell Lanes and loved tending to her garden.

Lieselotte was predeceased by her husband, Garry Tonon in 1987. She is survived by her three children, John Tonon of Howell, Barb Thomas and her husband, Todd of Old Forge, NY, and Pete Tonon and his wife, Stephanie of Bayville; five grandchildren, Garry, Ashley, Luke, Jake, and Darcy; and one great grandchild, Laila.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, relatives and friends are invited to attend her pass through visitation at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. A private graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, One Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
