Detective Lieutenant Mary Bulsiewicz
Ocean - Det. Lt. Mary A. Bulsiewicz, age 62 of Ocean, died on February 13, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Mary was born in Irvington, NJ, grew up in DeKalb Jct., NY and graduated from SUNY - Canton, NY with a degree in Criminal Justice. She lived in Ocean Township, NJ for 8 years. Mary served proudly as a Police Officer for the City of Asbury Park for over 30 years and was the first female officer to be promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant and Detective Lieutenant.
She was predeceased by her husband Anthony T. Napoleone in 2011. Surviving are her son,Travis Napoleone; two sisters and brothers in law, Karen and Bob Murray, Kristin and Scott Kulick; two brothers and sisters in law, Michael and Karen Bulsiewicz, Marc and Betty Bulsiewicz and 10 loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home at 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday; 9:00 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Interment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, 1201 Monroe Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (https://bgcmonmouth.org) . Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020