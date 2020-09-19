1/1
Liliana A. Godfrey
Liliana A. Godfrey

West Long Branch - Liliana A. Godfrey, 95, of West Long Branch, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

She was born in Asmara, Africa and lived in Manalapan before moving to West Long Branch 30 years ago.

She was a communicant of St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church (Our Lady of Hope Parish) in West Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her parents, Nevio and Rosalia Gandolfi and her brother, Guido Gandolfi.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Robert; her children, Maurice Godfrey (Matilde), Richard Godfrey (Cindy Sharp), Carol Godfrey (Michael Clementoni) and Laura Corbett (Tom); sister, Lalla Vota (Giancarlo) and 8 grandchildren, Monica, Max, Alessandro, Matthew, Guillermo, Victoria, Lexi and Ally.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am until her funeral service at noon Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
