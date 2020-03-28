|
|
Liliane "Lil" Cherko
Jackson - Liliane "Lil" Cherko (née Zylberg), 83, of Jackson died peacefully on March 27, 2020 with her family by her side.
Lili is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) of 60 years, her daughter Linda, and her granddaughter Jacqueline, all of Jackson.
She was born June 23, 1936 in Zwolen, Poland relocating as an infant to Paris, France. She and her two sisters were placed in Rothschild Orphanage as children of the Holocaust in the middle of WWII, and she is the definition of a true survivor. She is predeceased by her parents Leon & Ita Szerman (née Zylberg) as well as her sisters Annette and Helene.
Her favorite thing to do in Paris was dance at the Granada where she met Bob. He told her on their first date that he was going to marry her, she called him a "crazy American", and a year later they tied the knot. Even though she experienced culture shock moving from Paris to Bethlehem, PA, she loved living in America. In fact, one her proudest days was when she was nationalized as a United States citizen.
She worked hard throughout her life and was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and such an infectious laugh that it would light up any room. For a little girl who came from almost nothing, she went on to leave a mark on every life she touched. She leaves behind a trail of stories and memories that will be told time and time again for years to come.
Due to the current CDC guidelines pertaining to coronavirus, arrangements are private and are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020