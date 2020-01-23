|
|
Lillian A. O'Connor
Passed away on December 11, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Brooklyn in 1931 and grew up in Hoboken, New Jersey. A graduate of the New Jersey State Beauty Academy, she married the love of her life and her best friend Lawrence O'Connor in 1948. Moved to Middletown, New Jersey in 1955 and in 1974 moved to Marlboro, New Jersey where she opened up her beauty salon Marlboro House Coiffures. She owned and operated the salon for over 35 years until she retired. Predeceased by her daughter Mary Colleen, her parents, Josip and Danica Delistovic, her brother John Anthony, her two nephews, Jay and Mark Delistovic and her beloved husband Lawrence of 64 years.
Lillian is survived by her three children and their spouses: Sharon Labriola, Dr. and Mrs. Robert G. Curran, and Lawrence O'Connor and Anna Marie Scarpulla. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Dana Labriola, Joanna Peruzzi, Joseph Labriola, Robert Michael Curran and Colleen Mary Curran. She was also blessed with two great-grandchildren Adrianna Marotta and Jordana Froum. Her spirit, beautiful soul, wisdom, grace, sense of humor and unyielding faith has touched so many lives and for that we are truly blessed.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020