Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
For more information about
Lillian Campo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Berkeley Township - Lillian "Cookie" Campo, 78, of Berkeley Township, NJ, passed away at home on February 22, 2019. She was born in Hoboken, NJ, and lived in Toms River for 36 years before moving to Holiday City at Berkeley in 2000. She worked as a School Bus Aide for Manchester Township Schools, and also worked for Pathmark in the Deli Department. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends, and vacationing with her grandchildren. Lillian is predeceased by her husband Frank Campo of 27 years in 1990, her mother and step-father Georgette and Edmund Van de Velde, and two brothers-in-law: Steven Gearity and Patrick Cameron. She is survived by her two daughters: Tina Horvath and husband Allan of Barnegat, and Linda Sweet and husband Robert of Barnegat; two brothers: Robert Tanskey and wife Kathleen of Colonia, and Richard Tanskey and wife Eileen of Woodbridge; two sisters: Louise Gearity of Keansburg, and Frances Cameron of South Toms River. She is also survived by her five beloved grandchildren: Nicholas, Gabriella, Frank, Vincent, and Jon. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28th, from 5 to 9 PM, and Friday, March 1st, 12 to 1 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Chapel Service will be held on Friday, March 1st, 2 PM, in the chapel at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to MDS Foundation at mds-foundation.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019
