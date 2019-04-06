|
Lillian E. Broskey
Brick - Lillian E. Broskey, age 96, of Brick Township passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Lillian was born on August 31, 1922 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Louis and Lillian Fraatz. In 1950 she married John Alex Broskey. Along with her husband John, they raised their family in Cranford until relocating to Brick Township in 1970.
Lillian's greatest joy was time spent with her family, travelling and gardening. She enriched the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lillian was devoted and kind and will be dearly missed by her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband the late John Alex Broskey in 2002. Lillian is survived by her son Alex J. Broskey and his wife Sherrylyn of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; three daughters, Diana Broskey and her companion Charles Woolley of Howell, Joyce and her husband Ray W. Erickson III. of Brick and Lillian Hammond and her companion Guy Hobbs of Barnegat; five grandchildren, John A. Broskey, Katherine M. Rivers and her husband Nicholas, Ray W. Erickson IV., Chris W. Erickson, and Melissa M. Bianco, great grandchildren, John, Dylan, Jayden and Liam.
The family will receive relatives and friends for Visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 12 noon at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88 Brick, NJ 08724. The committal service will take place 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lillian's memory to the Barnegat Food Pantry, 686 E Bay Avenue Barnegat, NJ 08005. Condolences may be sent to www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019