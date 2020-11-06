1/1
Lillian Fash
Lillian Fash

South Toms River - Lillian Fash, age 84, of South Toms River, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in New York City, she lived in the Bronx prior to moving to South Toms River over 30 years ago. Lillian was employed by Kohl's working in banking for many years before her retirement.

Lillian was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert W. Fash, her brother Martin, and her sister Nancy. She is survived by her sons; Robert Fash of Bellingham, MA, and Michael Fash of South Toms River, NJ. Lillian is also survived by her grandchildren; David, Christopher, Kelly, Jamie, and Robert, and her great grandchild Hailee.

Visitation hours will be held from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 7:00pm - 9:00pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. A service will be held at the Funeral Home Thursday night at 8:30pm. Entombment will take place 11:00am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Monmouth Memorial Park located in Tinton Falls, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
NOV
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
NOV
12
Service
08:30 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
NOV
13
Entombment
11:00 AM
Monmouth Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
