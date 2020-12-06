Lillian G. Marks
Keansburg - Lillian G. Marks, 89, of Keansburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born Lillian G. DeMio on February 14, 1931 in Jersey City, where she was raised. In the late 1940's Lilian settled in Keansburg, where she met her beloved husband, Harold and on July 15, 1950, they were married and began their lives together in Keansburg, where they raised their family. While living in Keansburg, Lillian was a member of the Keansburg First Aid Squad Ladies Auxiliary for over 60 years. She also organized and ran Bingo at St. Ann's Church. In her spare time, Lillian enjoyed crocheting and loved listening to Frank Sinatra. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her parents, Marie (Cavanaugh) and William John DeMio, her beloved husband, Harold E. Marks, her son, William Marks, her great granddaughter, Charlotte Marks, and four brothers and two sisters. Her son, Michael W. Marks, suddenly passed away the day after Lillian on December 5, 2020. Lillian is survived by her loving children, Harold E. Marks Jr. of Middletown, James P. Marks and his wife, MaryEllen, of Keansburg, and Peggyann Marks of Keansburg, her dear daughters-in-law, Patricia Marks and Theresa Marks, both of Keansburg, her cherished grandchildren, Michael Marks Jr., Matthew Marks, Joseph Marks and his wife, Rebecca, Briann Marks, Ryan Marks, William Marks Jr. and his wife, Anna, Amanda Marks, Susan Marks, and Mary Frances Marks, along with her adored great grandchildren, Adrian Sabatino, Kirsten Marks, Addison Marks, Alahna Marks, William Marks III, and Maverick James Marks and many treasured nieces and nephews. Lillian will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 9th from 4 to 8 PM and Thursday, December 10th from 8:30 to 9:15 AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, December 10th at 10:00 AM - The Catholic Church of St. Ann, Keansburg. Interment, Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
