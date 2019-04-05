Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church
Highlands, NJ
Lillian "Lee" Kanarkowski Obituary
Lillian "Lee" Kanarkowski

Highlands - Lillian Kanarkowski, age 95, of Highlands died Monday, April 1, 2019 at home in Highlands.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Monday at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery following the mass. Calling hours will be Sunday from 02:00-5:00pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo. Please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com for full text of the obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019
