Lillian "Lee" Kanarkowski
Highlands - Lillian Kanarkowski, age 95, of Highlands died Monday, April 1, 2019 at home in Highlands.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Monday at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery following the mass. Calling hours will be Sunday from 02:00-5:00pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo. Please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com for full text of the obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019