Lillian M. Beattie
Spring Lake Heights - Lillian M. (nee Lafferty) Beattie, 96 of Spring Lake Heights, NJ passed away from natural causes Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in the Valley section of West Orange, she was a graduate of Our Lady of the Valley Grammar School and West Orange High School. Lillian had resided in West Orange for 29 years before retiring to Spring Lake Heights in 1982. As a Jersey Shore resident, she was a Communicant of St. Catharine - St. Margaret's Parish.
She was married to Matthew J. Beattie for 65 years until he passed away in October 2011. "Matty" was the love of her life, and Lillian never got over his loss.
"Mommy" took great pride as a homemaker and raising her girls. Lillian and Matty had many life adventures. They renovated houses before HGTV. They owned and operated a Guest House in Belmar before the advent of B&B's. They had wintered in Dunedin, FL for many years but she was always a proud Jersey Girl at heart.
Beside her husband, she was predeceased by her parents John and Katherine (nee O'Rourke) Lafferty.
Surviving are her 3 daughters Maureen Matthews of Lake Como, and former son in law Mark Matthews of Hockessin, DE, Nancy Tomaszeski and husband Paul of Mantoloking, and Cynthia Stul and husband Arnold of Basking Ridge, her brother Robert J. Lafferty of Parsippany, her sister Catherine Perger of Tarpon Springs, FL, her 4 grandchildren Brian and Kevin Matthews, Kelly Scott and Melissa George, and 4 great grandchildren Lila Matthews, Quinn Matthews, Amelia Matthews, Theo Matthews and one on the way, baby George due in December, and her niece Karen Marx of Safety Harbor, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be scheduled and announced in the future. The family thanks the wonderful caring staff of VNA Home Care and Hospice, especially Maggie, Gail, Diana, Maureen, and Jeanine. Also her night angel Ruth who kept her cared for and safe.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.