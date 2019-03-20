|
|
Lillian M. Cusack
Howell - Lillian M. Cusack, nee Blum, 87, of Howell, formerly of Neptune, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Mrs. Cusack retired in 2017 as a legal assistant at the Starkey Law Offices in Brick for the last 11 years. Previously, she worked at the Carton Law Firm in Neptune for 27 years. She was a communicant St. Elizabeth's RC Church in Avon and a member of the Catholic Daughters within the parish. She also was an active member of the Belmar Fishing Club.
Lilly was an incredible, bright spirit who always had time for a quick hello. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother & the best friend anyone could have. Always with a smile & her beach chair, Lilly loved the sunshine, beach and boardwalk. The happiest times of her life were spent side by side with her husband & family.
Born in Irvington, she grew up in Maplewood and lived in Somerville and Neptune for 56 years before moving to the Ramtown section of Howell 2 years ago.
Mrs. Cusack was predeceased by her husband, Richard T. Cusack in 1996; son, Richard W. Cusack in 2018; father, William Blum; mother, Louise Blum; and sisters, Annette Gebert and Mary Lou Bauer.
Surviving are her one daughter and 5 sons, daughter, Patricia M. Quinn and her husband, Thomas of Howell; John R. and his wife, Rose of Rocky Mount, VA, Michael G. and his wife, Barbara of Wall, Thomas P. and his wife, Diane of Monroe Twp., Kenneth P. and his wife, Sandy of Pennsylvania, and Daniel S. and his wife, Ellen of Point Pleasant; sister, Rose Marie Reiner and her husband Bill, and Joan Cousins of Cape May Court House; 23 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be on Thursday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall Twp., NJ A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Friday St. Elizabeth's Church in Avon. Burial will be at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. Donations may be made in her name to the . For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019