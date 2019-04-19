|
Lillian M. Melio
Eatontown - Lillian M. Melio, 95 of Eatontown, NJ entered eternal life on Sunday, April 7, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and resided in Manchester Twp., NJ before moving to Eatontown in 1997.
Mrs. Melio was a communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown. She was also a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and enjoyed taking care of her family.
Mrs. Melio was pre-deceased by her husband, Anthony in 1996. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Poole of Eatontown, Her sister, Irene Natelli of Toms River and grandchildren; Ronald and wife Becky Poole and Elizabeth and husband Shawn Fitzpatrick along with several nieces and nephews
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church, Broad St., Eatontown. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ on Wednesday April 24 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations would be preferred to the VNA Hospice Care of Central Jersey, 23 Main St. #D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. All further services are private and at the convenience of the family
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019