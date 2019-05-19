|
|
Lillian Martin
Seaside Park -
Lillian Martin was born in December 1951 in Brooklyn, NY which is where she met and married the love of her life, Father Dean Martin. After serving the Greek Orthodox communities in Baltimore, Maryland and Sioux City, Iowa, the Martins settled in Toms River, NJ in 1977. A dietitian by trade, and a priest's wife by calling Lillian had a profound impact on the Toms River community. She was a dedicated member of the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church for five decades.
A trailblazer in the world of dietary consulting, Lillian worked in a number of nursing homes throughout Ocean County serving, educating, and feeding the sick and elderly. A dynamic, savvy businesswoman, she was co-owner of the Sand Castle Diner in Beachwood. Her passion for cooking, food, and family are the hallmarks of the menu and culture at the Sand Castle and are, in large part, the reason the diner has been a Beachwood landmark for 31 years. Despite countless accomplishments and successes, Lillian would be most proud of her deep, lasting friendships and, of course, her three children.
Tragically, her brilliant mind was compromised by early onset Alzheimer's disease at the young age of 56. After 11 years of battling the horrific disease, she passed away at home on Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Lillian is predeceased by her loving husband, the Reverend Fr. Dean Martin, as well as her father Spyro Agrapides. She is survived by her mother Dina; her three children, Demetri and his wife Rachel, Spyro and his wife Angela, and her daughter Christene; her grandchildren Dean, Effie, Paul, and Eve; her siblings Peter, Aphrodite, Johnny, and Helen along with their spouses, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in Toms River, NJ or a in Lillian's honor.
Visiting will be from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church 2200 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Services will begin Monday 10:30am at the Church, please arrive at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019