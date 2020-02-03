|
Lillian McNichol
Toms River - Lillian McNichol (nee Pritchard),85 of Silverwoods Adult Community in Toms River, NJ went home to heaven with God Friday January 31, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Lillian was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Richmond Hill Queens for 7 years, In West Brighton Staten Island for 25 years and Shaftsbury, VT for 22 years before moving to Silverwoods in 2007. Lillian received her education in St. Joseph's and St. Francis Xavier Academy Catholic Schools in Brooklyn. She graduated from the College of Staten Island attaining Degrees in Nursing and her R.N. She was employed at the University of Staten Island Hospital as a Head Nurse, and then continued her career at Southwestern Vermont Hospital in Bennigton, VT as a Staff Nurse, Cancer Society Hospice Nurse, then Prospect Nursing Home in VT where she was the Director of Nursing, then was the Supervisor with Vermont Veterans Hospital in VT and the Cancer Society. Lillian was a Cub Scout Den Mother, member of the Rosary Altar Society and Class Mother and on Bowling Team with Sacred Heart Church, Staten Island, NY, Basketball Coach of Mt. Carmel St. Benedicta Church, Staten Island, NY, and also on the Rosary Altar Society and Youth Minister-Teaching Children's Liturgy and Confirmation and the Food Pantry all with St. John the Baptist in VT. She was a very caring, loving, likeable, hardworking Nurse, mother, and grandmother. Her true love and passion was her family.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Neil in 1991, her brother's; Charles, Edward, Frederic and George Pritchard, her sister; Maryanne Pritchard.
Surviving are her two sons; Daniel M. and his wife Debra of Manalapan, NJ and Neil C and his wife Patty of Dongan Hill, Staten Island, NY and her six grandchildren; Michael, Lauren, Steven, Brian, Christopher, and Stephanie.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9am at the funeral home. Burial will follow to Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton Long Island, NY. In lieu of flowers donations please make donations to Manitou Firehouse Station 18 of Holiday City Berkeley First Aid Squad. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020