Lillian Mitchell
Brick - Lillian O. Mitchell, 92, of Brick, NJ passed away on February 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Jersey City, she was a lifelong resident there before moving to Holiday City at Berkeley in 2002. She lived there until moving in with her niece Joann Cadorette in Brick a year and a half ago. She had worked as a packer for Duro-Test Corp. in North Bergen, NJ for many years. Lillian had been active in the Holiday City at Berkeley community and had developed many friendships.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Thomas and her siblings, Adam, Theresa, Lorraine, Jean and Mary. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020