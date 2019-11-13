|
Lillian Runion
Manchester - Lillian Runion (nee Feinberg) age 87 passed away peacefully November 12, 2019 with her family at her bedside. She was born June 22, 1932 at Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood, NJ to Max and Julia Feinberg. She married the love of her life Robert (Pep) Runion on February 16, 1952 and they were married for 54 years prior to his death in 2006, residing in Manchester, NJ. Lillian was also preceded in death by her brother, Abe Feinberg, and her sister Helen Feinberg Tenzer Richard.
Lillian was a proud graduate of Lakewood High School (LHS) in 1950 where she was a majorette and studied business. Lillian continued her LHS friendships throughout life and was a member of the reunion committee.
Lillian was a loving wife, sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lillian held various financial positions at Pine Belt Chevrolet and Chadwick Oldsmobile in Lakewood, NJ, and Joe Bennett Chevrolet in Manahawkin, NJ.
Lillian enjoyed sewing, playing with her grandchildren and wintering in Florida with her husband.
Three of her favorite sayings were "Use it in good health", "From your mouth to God's ears" and "You don't get it with a wish bone, you get it with your back bone".
Lillian was an active volunteer fundraiser during the initial start-up of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Dept., in which Pep served as the first Fire Chief. In her later years, Lillian was an active volunteer at the Treasure Chest in Lakehurst, NJ.
Lillian is survived by her two sons and their wives, Ronald and Gwen Runion, Gregory and Gail Runion, a daughter and her husband Elaine and Peter Lovering, five grandchildren Lucas Runion and his wife Lindsay, Robert Lovering and his wife Kelly, Amanda Runion and fiancée Tony Clingenpeel, Cassandra Runion, and Mackenzie Runion. Lillian is also survived by her four great grandchildren Caleb, Owen, and Landon Lovering and Bennett Runion.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, on Friday November 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm and also on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9-10 am, with a service to start at 10 am. Interment to follow at Whiting Memorial Park, Whiting, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian's memory in support of her great grandson Bennett Runion, at https://www.hemophiliafed.org (please choose HFA's Program)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019