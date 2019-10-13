Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hollywood Cemetery
Union, NJ
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Schuster


1920 - 2019
Lillian Schuster Obituary
Lillian Schuster

Pine Beach - Lillian Schuster,

Passed away on Friday, October 11th. Lillian was born on April 29th 1920, and grew up in Newark one block off of So. Orange Ave. Her family moved to Maplewood in 1940, where she met her future husband Arthur. At that time Lillian worked at the Prudential Co. in Newark and was one of the first "keypunch" operators. She married Arthur in 1942 and gave birth to her first son Richard in 1944. Arthur had enlisted in the Navy, and after being discharged they bought a home in Union and settled in to raise their family. Lillian was mostly a homemaker and they were both active members of Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church. Second son John was born in 1954 completing their family. Lillian enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and her ceramic classes where she made many items that decorated their home. She was an office manager for an optician in Union from 1967-1981. Lillian fell in love with the coast of Maine in the late sixties and would vacation there making many fond memories over the years with family and friends. Lil and Art retired to Pine Beach in 1982, and joined the Pinelands Dutch Reformed Church, where they were both active members. They enjoyed 35 wonderful years of retirement. Art passed away in 2017, after 75 years of marriage.

Surviving are her two sons Richard and John, daughters in law Diane and Claudia, her great grandchildren Scott and Lynne, and her great grandchildren Anya, Megan and Eli. Visitation will be held at The Family Owned Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753 on Tuesday Oct 15 6pm-8pm and Wednesday Oct 16 from 10am-1pm with the Funeral Service at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Union, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
