Damiano Funeral Home
Lillian Serles Obituary
Oceanport - Lillian Serles, 90 a lifelong resident of Oceanport, died July 16, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. She graduated from Red Bank High, Newark City Hospital School of Nursing and received a BA degree from Georgian Court College. Lillian was a Register Nurse at Monmouth Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center before retiring and was the former owner of the Springdale Café in Long Branch. She was a life member of O.E.S., the Oceanport Seniors Citizen, a world traveler and had a passion for gardening.

Lillian was predeceased by her parents, William and Catherine Miller; her husband, William T. Mazza and her grandson, Richard Stavola, Jr.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Richard Stavola and a grandson, Alexander William Stavola.

All services will be held privately. In memory of Lillian, donations may be made to Tigger House, Inc., PO Box 276, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 22, 2019
