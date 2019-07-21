Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Lillian Stefanick Obituary
Lillian Stefanick

Forked River, NJ - Lillian Stefanick, age 94, of Forked River died Thursday July 18, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Stafford Township.

Mrs. Stefanick was born in Dunmore, PA living in Clark, NJ before moving to Forked River, Lacey in 1983. Mrs. Stefanick was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X.

Surviving is her husband of 70 years Michael R. Stefanick, her son Michael R. Stefanick, Jr., and his wife Fran of Port Orange, Florida; her daughter Patricia Gowen and her husband Robert of Waretown; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2-6pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. Relatives and friends may arrive at the funeral home Wednesday 9 am. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to . For additional information or to leave condolences for the family visit www.laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
