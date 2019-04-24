Resources
Red Bank - Lillian Vickie Swan, 90, born February 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York moved to Raritan New Jersey in 1957 and Middletown in 1966

She is joining George H. Swan her husband of 66 years in heaven whom passed January 5, 2015.

She is survived by her son, George W. Swan and wife Cindy of Florida; daughter, Debra Swan Christian and her husband Ed of Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Bryon of Massachusetts, Alyssa and her husband Michael (Dolan) of Connecticut, Kimberly of Kentucky and Allison of Massachusetts and her great granddaughter, Cora Lillian Dolan of Connecticut.

She was a member of the Lutheran memorial church in Tinton Falls for 36 years where she sang in the choir with her husband, she traveled extensively with the Monmouth civic chorus, was a member of the Sons of Norway, performed at the Count Basie Theatre and worked for the Monmouth County prosecutors office

She was appreciative for the life she lived and all the good things that had happened to her, she bids farewell to all her friends and family, she loved us all
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019
