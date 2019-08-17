|
|
Lillian Vigna Kelcourse
Marietta, GA - Lillian Vigna Kelcourse died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 4 after 96 years of a full and happy life.
She was born in New York, NY in 1922. Her parents, Mary and Joseph Vigna emigrated from Piemonte, Italy and went on to start The Lido Ravioli Business in Staten Island, NY. Lillian grew up in Staten Island and graduated from New Dorp High School before going on to Katharine Gibbs secretarial school. Her favorite part of school was skipping class to go to listen to a young, skinny singer with beautiful blue eyes. She was one of the original Bobby Soxers.
Lillian was the widow of Ronald Kelcourse and leaves behind her children Dennis Kelcourse and Susan Kelcourse Cambria, grandchildren Elise and Cristian Kelcourse and Micheal and Joanna Cambria. Skye Kelcourse and Julian Coker are her two great-grandchildren.
She had worked as a legal secretary for the law office of Jacob Rand and then as a school secretary in the Long Branch Public School System. There are many adults in Long Branch and beyond who will remember the nice secretary who always gave them candy.
Lillian and Ronald retired to the Greenbriar Community in Brick, NJ. At age 90 Lillian moved to Marietta, GA to be closer to family and sunshine.
She is predeceased by a beloved granddaughter Laura Kelcourse and a brother Geno who died in infancy one month after arriving in the USA.
Lillian was never happier than when she was surrounded by friends and family. We hope she is with them now and has finally gotten to meet Frank Sinatra.
Her burial will be private. Condolences may be sent to www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 17, 2019