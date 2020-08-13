1/
Lillian W. Schaffer
Lillian W. Schaffer

Lillian W. Schaffer passed away on December 9, 2019, at the age of 97 surrounded by her family. She was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and spent the early part of her life in New York City. She and her husband Albert lived in Jersey City until moving to Covered Bridge, Manalapan, where she remained after his death.

Lillian became a nurse early in her career, then later received a BA in teaching from JCSC, followed by a Master's degree from NYU. She taught health education at Dickinson High School in Jersey City until her retirement and genuinely loved teaching her students.

Lillian was active in the Union Hill Congregation as well as in her community. She was a woman of deep faith and commitment and was driven by a passion to always help other people, such as delivering Meals on Wheels to those in need. Among her accomplishments was her role in obtaining a traffic light in her neighborhood for the safety of both pedestrians and drivers. She loved all people, embracing and accepting differences and beliefs, even when they differed from her own. She enjoyed lifelong friendships. Her devotion and generosity to her family and to the causes in which she believed were unmatched. Lillian was loved, admired and respected by all who knew her and was adored by friends and family alike. She was predeceased by her husband Albert, by her parents and siblings and by a grandchild. She is survived by children Philip, Carl, Carol and their spouses, by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and by multiple nieces and nephews. She is buried at Riverside Cemetery.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
