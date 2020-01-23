|
Mother Lillie B. Witcher Brewer Owens
Asbury Park - Mother Lillie B. Witcher Brewer Owens, of Asbury Park, New Jersey, on January 18, 2020, she made her heavenly transition home to be with the Lord.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond Owens, loving mother of Carolyn Fordham (James, Sr.), Richard Witcher (Sandra), Brenda Brown (James), Michael Witcher (Elaine) and the late James Witcher, Kevin Witcher, and Felicia Witcher Beals.
Precious grandmother of 16, adored Great-Grandmother of 17, cherished Great-Great-Grandmother of 7, caring sister of Mary Speight (Sonny), Patricia Savage, and the late Susan Wilkens, Barbara Johnson, Marilyn Vanhorn, Florence Fields, Jackie Vanhorn, Ledell Tyus and Ralph Tyus and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Bibleway Apostolic Church 1928 Greenwood Avenue, Neptune, New Jersey 07753. Visitation will be from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at the church.
A ministry of comfort will be administered by The Family Funeral Home, LLC 736 Clinton Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07108. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.thefamilyfuneralhome.us.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020