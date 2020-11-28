1/
Linda A. Dyer
Linda A. Dyer

Point Pleasant - Linda A Dyer, 67 of Point Pleasant passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was a Special Education Teacher for 30 plus years. She retired from the Neptune City Board of Education.

Linda was a loving, kind and generous person. She treated everyone like family. She enjoyed traveling, Disney, and family gatherings. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her pride and joy. She loved them fully and unconditionally.

Linda is predeceased by her parents Frederick and Dorothy Dyer and her brother Douglas Dyer.

She is survived by her loving daughter Jennifer Shumard and husband James, adored grandchildren James, Nicholas, and Emma Shumard; her brother Jeffrey Dyer and wife Susan; sisters Carol Dyer and Janet McCarthy and husband Edward; and many nieces and nephews. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family is not having any services at this time. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
