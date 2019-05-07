|
|
Linda A. Martis
Pine Beach - Linda A. Martis, 69, of Pine Beach, NJ passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Linda was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Linden before moving to Bayville with her family in 1958. She graduated from Central Regional High School in 1967 and then went on to work in the family business for many years before retiring. Linda enjoyed the pleasures of boating, doing crossword puzzles, cooking, reading and having lots of enjoyment with her pets.
Linda is predeceased by her parents, Albert W. and Helen Martis; her sister Susan M. Martis and sister in law Carol Martis. She is survived by her brother Geoffrey J. Martis and his wife Judy; her brother Albert E. Martis, her brother Donald J. Martis and his wife Barbara and Linda's longtime companion Richard M. Baumgardt and a number of nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019