|
|
Linda B. Jones
- - Linda faced every day with a smile. After a long battle with Parkinson's disease, she died peacefully on May 1st with her daughter by her side. She was born in Point Pleasant, NJ to Christopher and Leah Kielminski. She attended Point Pleasant Boro High School where she was a member of the chorus and enjoyed being a baton twirler. She was proud to be part of the first graduating class of Point Pleasant Boro High School, Class of 1966. Her class established traditions that are still in place today. She had wonderful times with friends Rosemarie, Donna, Annette, Lynelle and her cousin, Susan.
Linda worked at Fort Monmouth as a young girl and then married her high school sweetheart. She was a wonderful loving mother, dedicated to her family and she had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Finn and Kenzie.
Linda was an avid reader and she loved music and dancing. Her favorite place to spend time was Disney World but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, surviving are her brother and sister-in-law Craig and Mary Kielminski of Fountain Hills, Arizona, her daughter and son-in-law Heather and Michael Ban of Rumson NJ, her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Melinda Jones of San Diego, CA, and her son Ryan Jones of Virginia. Also surviving are her precious six grandchildren, Victoria, Conor, Brendan, and Aidan Ban, Chloe and Dylan Jones. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life at a later date. Please visit Linda's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019