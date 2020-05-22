Linda Book
Linda was born June 10, 1942 in the Bronx, NY. She grew up in the Bronx with her brother Robert Darwick. Linda met Harold Book and they got married and lived in Paterson, NJ. From there they relocated to Eatontown, NJ and then to Toms River NJ. She planted roots in Toms River. Linda was an exceptional typist, and worked as a valued administrative assistant in real estate, billing and state childcare industries. She adored, followed and loved the NY Yankees and the games were always on in their home. Linda loved summers at Ortley Beach, and Snug Harbor pool. She volunteered for the many sports activities of her 3 kids. She was always willing to work a swim meet, or work the snack stand "nibble nook" at the TRE Little League and would drive tirelessly to all of their gymnastics , swim meets and baseball games. Linda also enjoyed Atlantic City: nickel slots and complimentary buffets made her so happy. Some of her favorite games were scrabble, solitaire and monopoly and she loved to listen to Frank Sinatra and Harry Belafonte. She adored her three children and took so much pride helping them and watching them grow.
Linda spent her last years at Shorrock Gardens and made some memories and great friends and relationships there. She will be missed. She is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Harold, her son Alan, and her grandson Shane.
Missing Linda are her two daughters and their husbands Jennifer and Bruce Longo and Gayle and Jim Flanagan and her brother Robert. Linda's grandchildren: Ali, Andrew, Gillian, Ty and Brian. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and loving family.
Private services will be held at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River. To honor the memory of Linda donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund, Plant a Tree at www.jnf.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alzfdn.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.