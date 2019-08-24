Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodbine Cemetery
Oceanport, NJ
Monmouth Beach - Linda Borst, 77, of Monmouth Beach passed away peacefully Friday August 23rd at home.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, Linda graduated from Douglass College, Rutgers University. For 42 years, Linda was the Inventory Manager for Waterford Crystal, Wall.

Linda was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and playing bridge. Linda was very optimistic and saw the best in everyone. She always felt "life was good".

Linda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She shared a special relationship with her dogs, Bo, Sandy and Buddy. She will be missed by all.

Surviving Linda is her husband Michael; her son Jeff Germain and his wife Joan, Brick; her sister Louise Jones, San Francisco, CA and her grandchildren Eric, Amy and Lacey.

Visitation Sunday, August 25th 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Interment Monday, August 26th 11:00 am at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Linda's memory to Monmouth Beach EMS, 25 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. For messages of condolence, please visit Linda's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019
