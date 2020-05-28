Linda Brown
Freehold - Linda Louise Brown (nee Larson) of Freehold, NJ, passed away peacefully in the company of her beloved daughter at 78 on May 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia from Lewy Body Dementia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Alva Larson (nee Townsend), father, Einar Larson, husband Neville Brown Sr. and son Jeremy Andrew Brown. She is survived by her cherished daughter Kara Brown Robinson, son-in-law Kevin Robinson and grandson Ryan Robinson of Atlanta, Georgia, adored sons Neville Algernon Brown Jr. (Red Bank, NJ) and Colin Wesley Brown (Wolcott, Vermont), dearest sister Kristin Taliercio (nee Larson) and brother-in-law Frank Taliercio of Watermill, NY, niece Kimberly Taliercio of Smithtown, NY and nephew Ryan Taliercio, Centerport, NY and dear cousins and friends.
Linda grew up on Long Island (NY) and attended Uniondale High School and Adelphi University. She spent summers in her favorite place-- the beach in Southampton with her mother Ruth, sister Kris and her second family, the Nelsons (Arthur, Emily, Priscilla and Gary). Linda loved the beach, gardening, taking care of her kittens and was devoted to her three children, Kara, Neville Jr and Colin and her grandson, Ryan. Linda and Neville were married for 48 years before his passing in 2018.
Linda retired from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office where she was a legal clerk for the first assistant prosecutor. She also worked for Central State Medical Center. She will best be remembered for being the most loving, wonderful mom, grandma, and sister and as a kind and compassionate human being.
Memorial and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
HABcore (https://habcore.org/) of Red Bank and The Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/).
