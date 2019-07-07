|
Linda C. Fodor
Forked River - Linda C. Fodor, 64, of Forked River passed away on July 4, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Linda was born in Brooklyn, NY and formerly of Somerset. She worked as an office manager at an accounting firm for 40 years. She would crochet, cross-stitch and enjoyed collecting carousel horses. She loved animals, particularly her dogs that she spoiled. They were her children.
Preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Annabel Garofalo, Mrs. Fodor is survived by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Fodor and sisters Christine Farenga and Barbara Young along with her nieces, nephews and friends.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:30 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Burial will be on Thursday, July 11 at 10:00 am at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, NJ 08902. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Popcorn Park Zoo, P.O. Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731 would be appreciated in her memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019