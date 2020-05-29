Linda C. Powell
Linda C. Powell

Neptune - Linda C. Powell, 72, of Neptune, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The viewing will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 to 4PM at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
