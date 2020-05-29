Linda C. Powell
Neptune - Linda C. Powell, 72, of Neptune, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The viewing will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 to 4PM at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.