Linda Cavazzoni


1938 - 2020
Linda Cavazzoni Obituary
Linda Cavazzoni

Ocean - Linda, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She is survived her three children, James, Stephen & Kenneth, and his wife Tina, as well as three grandchildren.

Due to restrictions from the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services will be handled privately, with her entombment being held at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor when it is deemed safe to do so.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
