Linda Costa
Linda Costa

Howell - Linda Costa, 101, of Howell died on Wednesday, May 13.

She was born to the late Carmela and John Ferrante in Ashtabula, Ohio on June 1, 1918.

Linda was always an extraordinarily strong person; moving to New Jersey during the Great Depression to be with her siblings and started her own family shortly after. While taking care of her family during the day, Linda attended Jersey City State College at night. She worked for many years as the Credit Manager of Jersey City Medical Center from where she would eventually retire.

In her later years, Linda loved to go for walks and share meals with her son, Anthony.

Linda is predeceased by her husband, Anthony and her son, Richard.

Surviving is her son, Anthony and his wife Joyce Costa of Colts Neck, her grandson Jeffrey Mann, and great-grandchildren Julia and Jackson.

Entombment services will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Arlington.

To share a favorite memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Linda's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

