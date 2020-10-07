1/1
Linda D. McIntyre
Linda D. McIntyre

Linda D. McIntyre, 69 of Asbury Park departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus The Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Linda loved her family, had a passion for kids and loved to cook. She worked at Allied Health and Science in Neptune and retired December of 2012. If you knew Linda you knew she loved the Lord. She was a life-long member of Faith Baptist Tabernacle under the current leadership of Pastor Lamont Brown. Linda served on the Intercessory Prayer Ministry and sang in the Sanctuary Choir. Visitation will be Friday October 9th from 7 pm until the funeral service at 8 pm at First Baptist Tabernacle, 1209 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
