Linda D. Smith
Brick - Linda D. Smith, 69 of Brick passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Care One Nursing Home in Wall Twp. She was born in Dumont, NJ and lived in Brick for many years.
Linda worked as a secretary for Terris consolidated Inc. in Asbury Park for over thirty years.
She was predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Smith.
Surviving is her grandson Justin Berta of Brick and her sister Diane Bruno.
Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020