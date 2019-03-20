Services
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
First and Center Streets
Freehold, NJ
Freehold Township - Linda Darnell Gill (Wright), 65, of Freehold Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at CentraState Hospital. She was born to the late Major and Martha Wright on November 6, 1953 in Neptune, NJ. Linda has been a resident of Freehold Township all her life. She was a devoted and loyal employee of Freehold Raceway Track for 25 years where she retired from. Linda was the mother of three children and two of whom have predeceased her. Ralph Wright (1995), and Monik Wright (2000).

She leaves to mourn her passing one son, Mark Gill; three sisters, Augustine Brown and Willie Anderson both of Hamilton Township, NJ; and Antionette Butts (Lorenza) of Norfolk, VA; six grandsons, Xavier Reed, Ralph McFadden, Ramier Wright, Ralph Wright, Jr., Damgier Austin, and Jaylen Gill-Anderson; seven granddaughters, Marchiya Gill, Hidiea, Jameesha Gill, DeMonte Cancel, Endiya Macon, Aijyana Miller, Mar'Kiah Gill; two God daughters, Kimberly Parker and Kimberly Gill; one God son David Battle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 am -11:00 am Friday, March 22, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, First and Center Streets, Freehold. Funeral Services at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019
