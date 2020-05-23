Linda Dean Tillman



67, Former resident of Asbury Park, NJ passed away May 20, 2020 in Hollywood, FL. Linda attended and graduated from Neptune High School, following graduation she had career in NYC. later she moved back to her place of birth in sunny Florida. Linda has one daughter Angel Tillman, four granddaughters and one great grandson. Linda has 5 siblings and a host of nieces and nephews.. Arrangements will be held in Miramar, FL









