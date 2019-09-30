|
|
Linda F. Lepard
Union Beach - Linda F. Lepard, 81, of Union Beach, NJ, died on September 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from New Utrecht H.S. in 1955. She married James Lepard on September 13, 1958 and moved to Staten Island in 1968. In 1974, Linda and her family settled in Middletown, NJ. In 2017, Linda moved to Union Beach. Linda worked for Dr. Fan in Red Bank for 40 years. She thoroughly enjoyed going out with her family. She also enjoyed going to the Tropicana in Atlantic City. Linda was very fond of animals, especially her cat. She loved the holidays and would have the entire family over for Halloween and Christmas Eve. Her greatest love was for her family. She was very close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her three sons, Frank (Paula) Lepard, James (JoAnne) Lepard, and John (Elizabeth) Lepard; her five grandchildren, Michael, James, Marisa, Christian, and Benjamin; and her two great-grandchildren, James David and Rain.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Lepard; her brother, Clemente Capobianco; and her parents, Ralph and Josephine Capobianco.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 9 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 30, 2019