Linda Greene Feinberg
Linda Greene Feinberg, who grew up in Long Branch and worked as a reporter for the Asbury Park Press, died at home on September 11 at Leisure World of Maryland near Washington, DC. She was 75 and suffered from congestive heart failure.
For the past three years Ms. Feinberg was president of Montgomery Mutual, an 898-unit cooperative that is the largest in the community in Silver Spring, MD for residents over age 55. A retired newspaper reporter, food writer, and science fund-raiser, she also edited the co-op newsletter and wrote a column of restaurant reviews, called Out to Lunch, for the Leisure World News.
Ms. Feinberg was born in Jersey City, the daughter of a newspaper reporter, Mel Greene, of the Long Branch Daily Record, and a nurse, Evelyn Morton Greene. She graduated in 1962 from Long Branch High School and in 1967 from Monmouth University. For almost a decade she worked as a reporter and feature writer for the Press. She moved to Washington in 1973 after marrying Lawrence Feinberg, also from Long Branch, who was a reporter for the Washington Post. The couple divorced in 1997 but remained close.
During the 1970s and 1980s, as she raised four children, Ms. Feinberg wrote occasional restaurant reviews for the Post, called Family Out, aimed at families with young children. Later, she worked on fund-raising and education programs at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington. She lived in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD before moving to Leisure World in 2010.
Articulate, irreverent, and often humorous, Ms. Feinberg was a concise and nimble writer and became an adept politician. She cared deeply for her children and grandchildren and a wide network of friends. Surviving are two daughters, Susan, of Arlington, VA, and Emily Ugelow, of Wilmington, DE; two sons, Daniel, of Scotia, NY, and David, of Washington, DC; seven grandchildren; and her former husband, Lawrence, also of Washington.
A fuller obituary is at www.sagelbloomfield.com
. Virtual Shiva memorial will be Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. For zoom link contact lfeinber@gmail.com.