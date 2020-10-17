Linda Gulman
Linda Gulman, age 67, of Colts Neck New Jersey, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Facility in Marlboro, NJ.
Linda was a registered nurse and owned a travel agency. She was born on May 9, 1953 to Vito and Josephine Fresolone in Union, NJ. She grew up in Union NJ, and graduated from Seton Hall College School of Nursing with a BSN degree in 1975. She worked at Union Hospital where she ran a surgical unit for a number of years and then went on to work for MCOSS and the VNA as a visiting nurse where she would visit the elderly and homebound and take care of their medical needs. She was also a member of Le Tip in Monmouth NJ when she opened up her own travel agency, L&B Travel.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bob and their son David Gulman and his wife Diane, Daughter Jennifer Katigbak and her husband Anthony, Brother Victor Fresolone and his wife Regina, Nephew Christopher and his wife Jessica, and their son Brady, sister in law Dorothy Gulman and brother in law Paul Gulman.
Linda was a very devoted nurse and loved taking care of people. She especially loved visiting and talking care of the elderly and new born babies. Her first dog Prince was always by her side and she fell in love with every dog and cat she saw and they loved her too. She was very active coaching the kids on the baseball and soccer fields as well as the basketball courts. She also enjoyed a round of golf with her family. Linda loved to travel and the family took many trips to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Hawaii and throughout the United States.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday October 19, at the Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Rt. 79, Morganville, NJ. Funeral Tuesday, 10:00AM from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 AM at the Church of St Gabriel, 100 N. Main Street, Marlboro. Entombment will follow at Marlboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Linda's memory to Monmouth County SPCA, https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/support
, or the Alzheimer's foundation., https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate
to send online condolences to the family.