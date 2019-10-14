|
|
Linda Inglis
Summerton - Linda Patricia Inglis, age 55, passed away on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at her home in Summerton, SC. Born in Paterson she had lived in Lanoka Harbor for the past 30 years, graduating from Brick High School in 1982.
Mrs. Inglis was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Dan earlier this year and her son Daniel Edward in 2012. She is survived by her daughters Jessica Coyle and Rachel Inglis, her three grandchildren, her sister Lori Hawk, and her many nieces, nephews, friends and her dog Sophie.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday October 19th, 2019 from 2pm until the time of the service at 3:30pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River, cremation was private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to CFC Loud N Clear Foundation at Healingus.org and clicking the donate button.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019