Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Inglis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Inglis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Inglis Obituary
Linda Inglis

Summerton - Linda Patricia Inglis, age 55, passed away on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at her home in Summerton, SC. Born in Paterson she had lived in Lanoka Harbor for the past 30 years, graduating from Brick High School in 1982.

Mrs. Inglis was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Dan earlier this year and her son Daniel Edward in 2012. She is survived by her daughters Jessica Coyle and Rachel Inglis, her three grandchildren, her sister Lori Hawk, and her many nieces, nephews, friends and her dog Sophie.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday October 19th, 2019 from 2pm until the time of the service at 3:30pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River, cremation was private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to CFC Loud N Clear Foundation at Healingus.org and clicking the donate button.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now