Linda J. Critelli
Long Branch - Linda J. Critelli, 70, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
She worked at Prudential Insurance Company for 35 years before retiring. She then went to work as a receptionist/bookkeeper for Dr. David Falco before retiring.
She was predeceased by her husband. Steven in 1992; her parents, Frank and Rose Vitola and her sister, Mary Ann McManigal.
Surviving are a sister, Theresa Woods-Coyne and her husband Jim; brother, Frank J. Vitola, Jr. and his wife Patricia; 4 nephews and 2 nieces, Mary Lynn and Gina Marie Vitola and Frank N., Michael A., Eric J. and Jason P. Woods and several great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 12:30 pm Saturday at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. We would like to remind visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
