Linda J. Critelli
Linda J. Critelli

Long Branch - Linda J. Critelli, 70, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

She worked at Prudential Insurance Company for 35 years before retiring. She then went to work as a receptionist/bookkeeper for Dr. David Falco before retiring.

She was predeceased by her husband. Steven in 1992; her parents, Frank and Rose Vitola and her sister, Mary Ann McManigal.

Surviving are a sister, Theresa Woods-Coyne and her husband Jim; brother, Frank J. Vitola, Jr. and his wife Patricia; 4 nephews and 2 nieces, Mary Lynn and Gina Marie Vitola and Frank N., Michael A., Eric J. and Jason P. Woods and several great-nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 12:30 pm Saturday at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. We would like to remind visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
