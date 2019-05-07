Services
Neptune - Linda Jean Lingenfelter Brady, 66, of Neptune, passed away on April 30, 2019.

Linda lived her entire life in New Jersey, Most of it at the shore. Yet, she steadfastly refused to go to the beach. The boardwalk was enough for her. She worked for many years at JCPenney in Eatontown which was perfect because she loved to shop. She'll be missed and loved forever by her husband Charles, their children and grandchildren, her sister and family and many many friends. Linda belonged to Reformation Lutheran Church in West Long Branch for over 40 years. The service will be held there on May 18th 2019 at 1 p.m. (use 2 locust for GPS to parking lot entrance) In lieu of flowers we ask you donate in her honor to bridgeofbooks.org. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019
