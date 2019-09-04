Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ferdine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean (O'Keefe) Ferdine


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jean (O'Keefe) Ferdine Obituary
Linda Jean (O'Keefe) Ferdine

Savannah - Linda Jean (O'Keefe) Ferdine, 63, passed away peacefully on August 31, from complications related to surgery, in Savannah, GA. Linda was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on December 18, 1955. She grew up in Hazlet, NJ, graduating from Raritan High School. Linda worked at Bell Labs in Holmdel, New Jersey, retiring after 25 years of service. Linda was our special angel, given to us for too short a time. She was gentle and loving, embraced by all who met her. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Richard, mother Joyce (Doggendorf) O'Keefe and brother Walter. Linda is survived by her father Walter O'Keefe, Savannah GA, her sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathleen and James Conroy, Savannah, GA; Cheryl and Jeffrey Guempel, St. Charles MO.; Marjorie and Paul Devine, Tinton Falls, NJ.; nephews: Walter Conroy, Jeffrey Guempel (Robin), Dane Guempel (Suni), Chad Guempel, William Devine and nieces: Kimberly Conroy Detura (Daniel), Caroline Devine and Meaghan Devine; Linda is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Madison Detura, Ella Guempel, Keegan Detura and Jack Guempel. A memorial mass to honor Linda will be held at a later date in New Jersey. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now