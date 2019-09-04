|
Linda Jean (O'Keefe) Ferdine
Savannah - Linda Jean (O'Keefe) Ferdine, 63, passed away peacefully on August 31, from complications related to surgery, in Savannah, GA. Linda was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, on December 18, 1955. She grew up in Hazlet, NJ, graduating from Raritan High School. Linda worked at Bell Labs in Holmdel, New Jersey, retiring after 25 years of service. Linda was our special angel, given to us for too short a time. She was gentle and loving, embraced by all who met her. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Richard, mother Joyce (Doggendorf) O'Keefe and brother Walter. Linda is survived by her father Walter O'Keefe, Savannah GA, her sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathleen and James Conroy, Savannah, GA; Cheryl and Jeffrey Guempel, St. Charles MO.; Marjorie and Paul Devine, Tinton Falls, NJ.; nephews: Walter Conroy, Jeffrey Guempel (Robin), Dane Guempel (Suni), Chad Guempel, William Devine and nieces: Kimberly Conroy Detura (Daniel), Caroline Devine and Meaghan Devine; Linda is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Madison Detura, Ella Guempel, Keegan Detura and Jack Guempel. A memorial mass to honor Linda will be held at a later date in New Jersey. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019