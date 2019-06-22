Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cusick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Cusick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda K. Cusick Obituary
Linda K. Cusick

Point Pleasant - Linda K. Cusick, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Elizabeth, Linda was raised in Scotch Plains and has resided in Point Pleasant for most of her life.

Mrs. Cusick was Secretary/Treasurer at her family company, Industrial Welding Supply, Inc in Sayreville.

Linda loved to be out on the water on her boat fishing with her family. She enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors.

She is predeceased by her beloved son, James J. Cusick III in 2013.

Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, James J. Cusick Jr.; her daughter, Kelly Cusick-Dropchinski and her husband, Michael; her son, Scot Cusick and his wife, Michelle; her brother, Robert Gammisch; her daughter in law, Bernadette Cusick; her five grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Tannor, Jimmy and Devin; her two great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Andy and her beloved dog, Jake.

Viewing will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a service being held at 6:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now