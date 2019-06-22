|
Linda K. Cusick
Point Pleasant - Linda K. Cusick, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Elizabeth, Linda was raised in Scotch Plains and has resided in Point Pleasant for most of her life.
Mrs. Cusick was Secretary/Treasurer at her family company, Industrial Welding Supply, Inc in Sayreville.
Linda loved to be out on the water on her boat fishing with her family. She enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors.
She is predeceased by her beloved son, James J. Cusick III in 2013.
Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, James J. Cusick Jr.; her daughter, Kelly Cusick-Dropchinski and her husband, Michael; her son, Scot Cusick and his wife, Michelle; her brother, Robert Gammisch; her daughter in law, Bernadette Cusick; her five grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Tannor, Jimmy and Devin; her two great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Andy and her beloved dog, Jake.
Viewing will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a service being held at 6:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 22 to June 23, 2019