Linda Kay Cordasco
Brick - Linda Kay Cordasco "Roseanna Pawpa", age 65, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Shorrock Gardens Rehabilitation Center in Brick. Born in Oklahoma, she was raised in Texas and was fiercely proud of her Native American heritage. She has resided in Brick since 1993.
Linda was a communicant of Epiphany RC Church in Brick for many years where she was part of the Bible group. She loved all holidays and especially enjoyed the Autumn months and Halloween. You could always find her having a cup of hot tea while watching Hallmark or QVC. A lover of all animals, her heart belonged to her two cats, Edwin and Tuxie. Her true calling in life was becoming a grandma.
Predeceased by her parents, Darrell and Katherine Green of Sherman, TX. Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Cordasco and her fiancé, Michael Whitney, Angela Cordasco and her fiancé, Christopher MacLeary, her brother, Darrell Edgar Green, Jr. "White Eagle" and his wife, Donna, her two beloved granddaughters, Katee and Melanie, who were the light of her life.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12-3pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, December 7th at 10am at Epiphany RC Church, Brick. Inurnment will immediately follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Foundation for Women's Cancer , 26533 Network Place, Chicago IL 60673 would be appreciated.
