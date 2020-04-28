|
Linda L. Damen
Freehold - Linda L. Damen, who dedicated her life to caring for and serving others, passed away Saturday, April 25th in Freehold at the age of 82.
Linda was born in Newark, NJ in 1937. She spent most of her childhood in Forest City, PA. She returned to New Jersey to attend nursing school at Seton Hall University where she graduated at the top of her class. She married her husband, Theodoor C. Damen in 1961 and they raised their four children in Colts Neck, living there for over 50 years.
Her profession was a calling and not just a job to her. Linda worked as a registered nurse and educator at CentraState Medical Center for over 45 years and continued to care for others even after retiring in her 70's. Her natural gift was always serving people which was exemplified by mentoring and being a teacher to many nurses sharing her wisdom and experiences. She was very conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect, love and true compassion. Her strength to work the overnight shift as a nurse and raise a family along with her husband, while always being positive with a great smile and infectious laugh, was remarkable.
Linda was a very devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Colts Neck for many years. Her faith in God was also extended to those that she taught as a religious education teacher and her other community outreach ministries over the years.
Linda was a two-time cancer survivor who never let her sickness consume her faithful spirit. She was extremely thoughtful, kind, bright, energetic, a giver, a friend and a role model to many. You could see Linda smiling and wearing one of her favorite hats as she enjoyed Bingo with friends, going to Atlantic City and celebrating at family gatherings. She had a huge heart and was known to always find the perfect greeting card, cook your special dish, solve the tough crosswords, remember every special milestone and engage you in fun conversation.
Linda will be remembered with love by her family as a devoted caregiver, a woman of strong faith and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is predeceased by her mother, Estelle Petrosino.
Surviving is her loving husband Theodoor Damen; four children: Peter and his wife Luanne Damen of Morganville, Janet and her husband Scott Cinfio of Austin, TX, Lisa and her husband Peter Baglieri of Dobbs Ferry, NY, and Steven and his wife Dovie Damen of Manasquan; and her seven grandsons: Damen, Jack, Dominic, Dean, Alec, Luke and Matthew.
A private service will be held for immediate family to honor her life. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the in Linda's name .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020