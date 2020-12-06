Linda L Sheehan



Linda L Sheehan, age 78, died Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Imperial Health Care Center in Neptune, NJ. Linda was born on February 5, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ. She was a long-time resident of Asbury Park. She is survived by her brother, Ed Santeramo and his wife, Linda, and her two nephews, Jonathan and Nathan Santeramo. Linda was predeceased in death by her mother Olive Santeramo, her step-father, Dominic Santeramo, as well as her best friend, Pat Youngs of Asbury Park.









